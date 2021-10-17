SWANSEA (CBS) – Police released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for stealing a “high-value” diamond necklace from Hannoush Jewelers in Swansea.
It happened Saturday around 2:30 p.m. on G.A.R. Highway.
The man allegedly walked into the store, asked to see a diamond necklace, then ran off with it.
Police believe the man fled in a dark-colored 2-door sports couple with “very dark” tinted windows. It had out-of-state plates with an unknown registration.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, about 5’6”-6’0” tall. He had a skinny build, tattoos on both arms, and was wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger t-shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Swansea Police.