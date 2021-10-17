LAWRENCE (CBS) — Teachers at Lawrence High School will rally outside of the school on Monday morning before the start of class. They are protesting a sharp rise in student violence there.
According to the Lawrence Teachers Union, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and concerned community members will be joining them.
The union said understaffing has "aggravated" what is already a challenging back-to-school season for students.
"The school department has failed to respond to the social and emotional needs of traumatized students," said Kimberly Barry, president of the Lawrence Teachers Union in a statement. "We can't just ignore the problems students bring to school with them and jump right back to testing them without any effort to rebuild a school community. They're kids and we need to invest in staff and services that make them feel valued."
Elected officials have a meeting scheduled for Monday evening to address the recent fighting.