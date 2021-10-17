BOSTON (CBS) — Two cars were seriously damaged by a crash in South Boston on Sunday night. It happened on West Broadway around 8:20 p.m.
Police said injuries were reported but the number and severity of those injuries are unclear.
One of the cars was initially on fire.

No other information is available at this time.