By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Two cars were seriously damaged by a crash in South Boston on Sunday night. It happened on West Broadway around 8:20 p.m.

Police said injuries were reported but the number and severity of those injuries are unclear.

One of the cars was initially on fire.

Police responded to a crash in South Boston Sunday night (WBZ-TV)

No other information is available at this time.

