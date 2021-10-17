FOXBORO (CBS) — Late in the first half of Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Patriots, Dallas faced a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, poised to take its first lead of the game.

But the Patriots’ defense came up with stuffs on first down (a pitch to Ezekiel Elliott), second down (an inside handoff to Elliott), and third down (a QB sneak by Dak Prescott).

The Cowboys didn’t want to settle for a field goal, so for the second time of the half, they kept the offense on the field for the fourth down.

Prescott kept the ball again, this time going for the quick leap and reach of the ball over the line of scrimmage. Prescott lost control of the ball, but officials on the field ruled that the ball had crossed the plane of the goal line before that fumble occurred.

The Cowboys celebrated their go-ahead touchdown, but that celebration was short-lived.

The automatic review found that Ja’Whaun Bentley had jarred the ball free from Prescott’s grip prior to the ball crossing the goal line. The ball popped out of the QB’s hands completely after hitting Matt Judon’s helmet, and Kyle Van Noy’s clear recovery of the fumble made for a rather swift review process out of New York.

Referee Brad Allen announced that the ruling on the field had been reversed, and the six points came off the board for Dallas.

With the ball at their own 20-yard line and 90 seconds left in the second quarter, the Patriots took a 14-10 lead into halftime.