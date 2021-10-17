BERLIN, N.H. (CBS) – A Framingham man was injured Saturday after crashing a rented off-road vehicle in New Hampshire.
It happened around 4:15 p.m., just hours after the 23-year-old man and his girlfriend had rented a Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV).
The Massachusetts man rolled over the vehicle on the Yamaha Connector Trail in Berlin, near Jericho Mountain State Park.
Other operators in the area found the UTV on its side. They flipped it back over and administered first aid until rescuers could arrive.
The Framingham man was eventually flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries.
According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the man’s girlfriend said the UTV’s right tire hit a large rock. Fish and Game said operator inexperience and trail conditions combined to cause the crash and drugs or alcohol were not believed to have been factors.