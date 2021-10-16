FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Revolution (20-4-6; 66 pts.) battled Chicago Fire FC (7-16-7; 30 pts.) to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Wilfrid Kaptoum delivered the opening goal of the match on an unassisted tally from the top of the box in the 47th minute. After Chicago’s Álvaro Medrán netted the equalizer for the visitors in the 49th minute, Gustavo Bou converted on Carles Gil’s assist for the in the 76th minute. Chicago closed the scoring in the 88th minute behind Ignacio Aliseda’s goal from Brian Gutierrez’s assist.

New England’s lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings grew to nine points over Seattle Sounders FC, as the Revolution’s 66 points through 30 games are the most in MLS history at this stage of the season. With tonight’s result, New England extends its unbeaten streak to seven matches. The Revs have not lost in their last nine home contests, moving to 6-0-3 in Foxborough since July 7. Against Chicago, the Revs move to 3-0-3 in the last six meetings.

Kaptoum’s unassisted strike early in the second half marked the Cameroonian midfielder’s first MLS goal. The 25-year-old FC Barcelona product owns one goal and one assist in his last two appearances

Bou reclaimed the team’s scoring lead with his 14th tally of the season, fourth best in the MLS Golden Boot race. The Argentinian striker has delivered two goals and three assists over the last four games. Bou’s 40 combined goals and assists lead all MLS players since he entered the league in July 2019.

Carles Gil added his MLS-best 17th assist on Bou’s goal to move within two helpers of tying the club’s single-season record. The Spanish midfielder registered five chances created on the night, giving him a career-high 113 chances created on the season – also a new club mark. Gil needs only 11 more chances created over the final four games to set a new MLS record (124).

New England returns to action with a visit to D.C. United on Wednesday night at Audi Field. The midweek match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.