FOXBORO (CBS) — Isaiah Wynn is off the COVID-19 list and back on the Patriots active roster. New England activated the left tackle Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.
Wynn missed last week’s win over the Texans in Houston and the last two weeks of practice after landing on the COVID list last Wednesday. Given his lack of practice time, the Patriots may continue to go with Justin Herron at left tackle, though Herron is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with an abdomen injury.READ MORE: Patriots Injury Report: Shaq Mason Ruled Out Against Cowboys
But having Wynn back on the active roster helps New England’s depth along the offensive line. He was one of two Patriots players to land on the COVID list last week along with guard Mike Onwenu, who returned to practice earlier this week.READ MORE: Bill Belichick Gave Julian Edelman Permission To Mother-Bleep The Patriots As A Media Member
The Patriots also elevated offensive lineman James Ferentz from the practice squad on Saturday. Ferentz started at left guard last Sunday in place of Onwenu.
New England will not have guard Shaq Mason on Sunday, as he was ruled out on Friday’s injury report with an abdomen injury.MORE NEWS: Jeff Pash, Central Figure In DeflateGate, In Hot Water After Emails Leaked To New York Times
