HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox loaded the bases in the first inning of Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, but didn’t get anything out of it. That was not the case in Game 2, thanks to the big bat of J.D. Martinez.
The Boston DH stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning Saturday night, and unloaded them in a hurry. Martinez launched a 1-0 fastball from Houston starter Luis Garcia 363 feet into the right field stands, giving Boston an early 4-0 advantage in Game 2.
EVERYBODY GET UP IT'S TIME TO SLAM NOW! pic.twitter.com/gsgJhge9f8
— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2021
It was Martinez’s second homer of the 2021 postseason, after he hit 28 during the regular season.
Red Sox Postseason grand slams:
Troy O’Leary 1999 ALDS-G5 at CLE
Johnny Damon 2004 ALCS-G7 at NYY
J.D. Drew 2007 ALCS-G6 vs. CLE
David Ortiz 2013 ALCS-G2 vs. DET
Shane Victorino 2013 ALCS-G6 vs. DET
Jackie Bradley Jr. 2018 ALCS-G3 at HOU
J.D. Martinez 2021 ALCS-G2 at HOU
— Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) October 16, 2021
Martinez missed the first two games of Boston’s playoff run with a sprained ankle he suffered in the regular season finale. But he is now 8-for-19 in the playoffs with two homers and eight RBIs following Saturday’s big swing.
Houston owns a 1-0 series lead after Friday night’s 5-4 victory in Game 1.