Isaiah Wynn Off COVID List, On Patriots Active Roster For Week 6 Matchup With CowboysIsaiah Wynn is off the COVID-19 list and back on the Patriots active roster.

J.D. Martinez Gives Red Sox Early Game 2 Lead Over Astros With With First-Inning Grand SlamThe Red Sox took an early 4-0 lead over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS thanks to a big swing by J.D. Martinez.

Bruins Will Wear 'Jimmy 11' Decals In Honor Of Late Jimmy Hayes The Boston Bruins will honor the late Jimmy Hayes with a special decal on their helmets during Saturday night's season opener against the Dallas Stars.

Correa's HR Helps Astros Top Red Sox 5-4 In ALCS OpenerCarlos Correa hit a home run in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Friday night in the AL Championship Series opener.

Red Sox Have To Be Satisfied With Chris Sale, Who Survives Game 1 Start In ALCSAll things considered, the Red Sox have to be satisfied with the start they got from Chris Sale on Friday night.