BOSTON (CBS) — Opening night for the Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday brought back a sense of normalcy along Canal Street, including an increase in business.
Des Sherry, the GM of Hurricanes at the Garden, says the Bruins new season brings a much-needed uptick in business after the past two years left sports bars and restaurants quiet.
“It’s been fantastic. We’ve been gearing up for awhile for the Bruins, and it’s finally the home opener,” said Sherry. “It’s been a tough two years not having the Bruins really playing here too much…but we have the Red Sox playing too, it’s got an extra buzz around the neighborhood. When you look around, it’s just a whole sea of black and gold. It’s just fantastic.”
Right next to TD Garden, there was a steady stream of people heading into Banners Kitchen and Tap before the game.
But with more customers coming through the doors, local owners say they’ll also need to hire more employees.
“We’re very busy packed and we are fully staffed for today. As the business increases, we’re going to need more people,” said Reggie Dias of Banners Kitchen & Tap.
And the fans say they're going to continue showing out to support their favorite teams.
“It’s a different environment in Boston,” said one fan. “Playoff baseball, we got four sports going at all times, Patriots tomorrow, Sox, Bruins tonight, Celtics soon. It’s a different world.”