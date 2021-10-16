Revolution Play To 2-2 Draw With Chicago Fire FCThe New England Revolution battled Chicago Fire FC to a 2-2 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

Marchand Scores 2 Goals For Bruins In 3-1 Win Over StarsBrad Marchand scored twice, and the Boston Bruins opened the season with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

Martinez, Devers Slam Astros In Game 2 As Red Sox Even ALCSThe Red Sox had a grand old time in Houston on Saturday night, evening their ALCS with the Astros at a game apiece thanks to a pair of big swings from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers.

Isaiah Wynn Off COVID List, On Patriots Active Roster For Week 6 Matchup With CowboysIsaiah Wynn is off the COVID-19 list and back on the Patriots active roster.

J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers Make MLB History After Both Crush Grand Slams In Game 2 Of ALCSThe Red Sox are now the first team to hit two grand slams in the same postseason game in baseball history. Pretty good.