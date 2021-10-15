BOSTON (CBS) – On this weekend’s To Do List there are a few chances to celebrate fall and all of the things that make this one of the best times of the year in New England.
FALL HARVEST CELEBRATION
Ocean Spray’s annual fall harvest celebration is happening at Patriot Place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s free and activities include pumpkin decorating, pony rides and the highlight – watching farmers harvest the cranberry bog.
patriot-place.com/fallharvest/
When: Saturday, Oct. 16 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Where: Patriot Place, Two Patriot Place, Foxboro, MA 02035
Cost: Free
BOOK FESTIVAL
The Boston Book Festival is back from October 16 through the 23rd.
During the free festival, you can join in on virtual story times with authors or take in-person story walks throughout greater Boston.
bostonbookfest.org
When: October 16-23
Where: Various Locations
Cost: Free
CARRIBEAN FASHION SHOW
As part of Boston Caribbean Fashion Week, there’s a runway fashion show on Saturday that will highlight Caribbean design and culture.
It’s going on at the Studio Allston hotel. If you can’t make it in person, check it out online.
bostoncfw.com
When: October 13-16
Where: Studio Allston Hotel, 1234 Soldiers Field Rd, Boston, MA 02135
Cost: Fashion Show $30 in person, $10 virtual
OKTOBERFEST
And on Sunday, the Tall Ship Boston is hosting Oktoberfest.
From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can find local breweries, live music, competitions, games, and food specials.
tallshipboston.com
Tickets are $10.
When: Sunday, Oct. 17 (3 to 7 p.m.)
Where: The Tall Ship Boston, 1 East Pier Drive, East Boston, MA 02128
Cost: $10