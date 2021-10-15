BOSTON (CBS) — The University of Rhode Island’s football team is traveling in style for their upcoming road game.

The Rams announced via Twitter that they are using the New England Patriots plane for Saturday’s game at Towson.

“Huge THANK YOU to Mr. Kraft and the @Patriots for the lift,” wrote the team’s Twitter account.

Thorr Bjorn, URI’s Director of Athletics, also thanked the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft.

“Wow!! Nothing but Thanks and Gratitude To Mr. Kraft and the @Patriots allowing @RhodyFootball to get to Towson in style!!!” said Bjorn in a tweet.

Prior to the Patriots stepping in to help, the Rams had a charter plane that was supposed to take them to Towson, but that fell through.

But Andre Tippett, the Patriots Executive Director of Community Affairs, and Ted Fire, Vice President with the Kraft Group, both have sons that are on the team.

Once Kraft heard about issues with the charter plane, he stepped in to help out.

URI is off to a 5-0 start for fourth time in program history. The team ranks No. 12 nationally in FCS football, which is its highest FCS ranking since 2001.

Kickoff against Towson is at 4 p.m.