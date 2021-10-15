FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will once again have a patchwork offensive line this weekend when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town. Guard Shaq Mason has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest.

Mason missed last weekend’s win over the Texans with an abdomen injury, which will once again keep him out of action for New England in Week 6. Mason was limited at Thursday’s practice, but did not participate on Friday.

Backup lineman Justin Herron, on the other hand, was out of practice on Thursday but returned on Friday. At least the Patriots offensive line should have guard Mike Onwenu back on Sunday, after he was taken off the COVID-19 list and returned to practice on Thursday.

However, left tackle Isaiah Wynn will miss his second straight game as he remains on the COVID list. With Trent Brown on IR and Mason out on Sunday, center David Andrews and Onwenu will be the only regular starters along New England’s offensive line.

Running back Damien Harris is among the eight Patriots listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. He was limited at Friday’s practice with the rib injury he suffered last weekend.

Here is New England’s full injury report or Sunday’s game:

OUT

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen (DNP)

CB Shaun Wade, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

K Nick Folk, Left Knee (LP)

RB Damien Harris, Ribs (LP)

OL Justin Herron, Abdomen (LP)

CB Jonathan Jones, Ankle (LP)

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring (LP)

LB Ronnie Perkins, Ankle (LP)

RB J.J. Taylor, Groin (LP)

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin (LP)

The 2-3 Patriots are looking for their first home win of the season on Sunday. The Cowboys come to town having won four straight.

