WORCESTER (CBS) – Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester says it has made a final attempt to end the longest nurses strike in state history.
The hospital said Friday it is implementing it’s “last, best and final offer” to the nurses for a new contract.
A hospital spokesperson said the offer includes “extensive investments” in nurse staffing, added workplace safety measures and raises of up to 35 percent for some nurses.
Under federal labor law, the hospital can implement this contract this Sunday, October 17.
The union says this is a distraction and it is filing a charge of unfair labor practice.
Nurses at Saint Vincent walked off the job more than seven months ago.