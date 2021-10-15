BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have locked up their No. 1 defenseman for a very long time.
Just days after Cam Neely told the media that the Bruins were working on a deal with Charlie McAvoy, Bob McKenzie reported that an agreement for eight years at $9.5 million annually had been reached.
McAvoy breakdown:
Salary/signing bonus
22-23: 6M/3.25M
23-24: 7.75M/3.25M
24-25: 8.5M/3M
25-26: 8.5M/3M
26-27: 6M/4M
27-28: 3.75M/4M
28-29: 4.5M/3M
29-30: 4.5M/3M
McAvoy had been entering the final season of his three-year contract that paid him $4.9 million per year. He now has the richest contract in Bruins team history, in terms of total value and average annual value.
Still just 23 years old, McAvoy is entering his fifth NHL season — his sixth if you count his debut in the 2017 postseason as a 19-year-old. A first-round pick by Boston in 2016, McAvoy averaged 24 minutes of ice time per game last year, scoring five goals with 25 assists with a plus-22 rating. He finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting, and averaged 26:39 of ice time during the Bruins’ playoff run, registering a goal and 11 assists for 12 points in 11 games.
Since making his debut, McAvoy is second among NHL defensemen in plus-minus at plus-80.