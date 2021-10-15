BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a tough matchup at home this weekend, with the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys coming to town.

New England is still looking for its first win at Gillette Stadium this season. Will they get it this weekend? Here is what the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team thinks about Sunday’s tilt.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points over the Patriots. Dallas has a lot of weapons and can put up points in a hurry. They average 34 points per game.

Dallas is 4-1. The Patriots are 2-3, but they have yet to win at home this season. They are due.

Patriots 28, Cowboys 24

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

Getting out of Houston with a win last week was the most important thing. This week? Taking what the Patriots did in the second half and playing their best football of the season against a tough 4-1 Dallas team.

With Dak back, the Cowboys can sling it and run with the best of ’em in the NFL. Patience and long, sustained drives from the offense that in the end zone will be the key to a New England win.

Patriots 27, Cowboys 24

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

This is a hard one to call because I find myself going with my gut feeling and not what’s on paper and the facts.

On paper, the Cowboys have the better running backs and wide receivers. They have a way better offensive line. The edge rushers might be a tie but the defensive line is not. The Pats have trouble stopping the run and the Cowboys do not. Also, right now Dallas has one of the toughest defensive backs in the league in Trevon Diggs. Dak Prescott is better than Mac Jones and Dallas is rolling after winning four straight.

But my gut tells me the Pats are going to win this game. They need their first home win of the year and it’s possible that Dallas could be overlooking them. Who knew that the Patriots would be the underdogs in a trap game.

I also like Jakobi Meyers to get off his touchdown schneid and find the end zone for the first time in his career.

Patriots 27, Cowboys 20

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Trevon Diggs dealing with an ankle injury makes a vulnerable Cowboys defense notably worse. It’s easy to see Mac Jones and Co. having a successful day against the NFL’s 31st-ranked pass defense.

But it’s just as easy to see Dak Prescott’s offense handling a shootout situation better than the Patriots. The Cowboys have the second-best offense in the league (they average one fewer yard and 0.4 fewer points than NFL-leading Baltimore), and they’ve averaged more than 40 points over the past three weeks.

It could be a fun game, but it would be shocking if the Cowboys didn’t come out on top.

Cowboys 37, Patriots 28

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Cowboys are rolling right now. They’ve set the scoreboard afire over the last month and teams have not been able to do much to slow down the Dallas offense.

The Patriots defense had issues with the Texans last weekend, which doesn’t bode well for Sunday’s matchup with one of the best offenses in the league. And I don’t feel great about the offense’s ability to keep pace in a potential shootout. They’ve been making strides and showing improvement, but I don’t think they can outscore this Dallas team.

Cowboys 34, Patriots 24

