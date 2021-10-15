MERRIMACK, NH (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help locating 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who has been reported missing.
The NH Division for Children, Youth and Families was notified Thursday that Elijah “was last seen by independent individuals approximately six months ago.” The Merrimack boy was never reported missing prior to Thursday.
Police are looking to speak with Elijah’s mother, 35-year-old Danielle Denise Dauphinais, who may be with 30-year-old Joseph Stapf. They are believed to be driving a red/maroon 2007 Toyota Tundra with NH license plate JOJOD78.
The Merrimack, NH Police Department, NH State Police and the NH Department of Justice are investigating.
Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public.