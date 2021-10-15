NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) — The Nashua North High School and Nashua South High School football teams will have to wait another year before playing each other on Thanksgiving.
The Nashua “Turkey Bowl” has been canceled for a second consecutive year due to concerns about COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, the game between the two schools was played annually in New Hampshire.
Lisa Gingras, Director of Athletics for the Nashua School District, announced the news on Friday.
“Though some individuals may be disappointed that the traditional game will not be played again this year, the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families is first and foremost,” said Gingras in a statement.
Gingras cited rising COVID cases in the Nashua area as the reason for canceling the game.