BOSTON (CBS) – A judge will not block the vaccine mandate for Massachusetts correction officers. Union lawyers argued officers should be able to get tested if they did not want a vaccine.
On Friday, a judge denied their motion, saying public health concerns were more important and the union had little chance of winning its suit.
The deadline for the officers to be vaccinated is Sunday, October 17.
Earlier this week, the I-Team reported approximately half of all correction officers or more than 1,500 have not provided proof of vaccine to the state.
Governor Charlie Baker activated 250 National Guard troops to help staff potential shortages at state prisons.