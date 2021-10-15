BROCKTON (CBS) — A man was hit and killed by an ice cream truck in Brockton on Thursday night. The victim was identified as 54-year-old Joao Fernandes, of Brockton, by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
It happened at the intersection of North Main Street and Huntington Street around 6:45 p.m.READ MORE: 'Storrowed' Truck Causes Delays By BU Bridge
According to the D.A., first responders found Fernandes with serious injuries and rushed him to Good Samaritan Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.READ MORE: Saint Vincent Hospital In Worcester Makes 'Last, Best, And Final Offer' To Striking Nurses
The “Mel’s” ice cream truck driver stayed at the scene and is not being identified at this time.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.MORE NEWS: 2 Workers Hurt After Steam Pipe Bursts In 9-Story Plant On Kneeland Street In Boston
Brockton Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.