WATCH: Kiké Hernandez Makes Incredible Run-Saving Catch, Then Immediately Hits 448-Foot Bomb Vs. AstrosYou don't often see back-to-back, game-changing plays like the ones Kiké Hernandez put forth for the baseball world in Game 1 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros.

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora's Emotions With Daughter: 'I Know What They've Been Through'In an interesting moment before Friday night's Game 1, it was notable when Carlos Correa was asked what was going through his mind when watching Alex Cora get emotional while hugging his daughter following the Red Sox' ALDS-clinching win over the Rays.

Patriots Injury Report: Shaq Mason Ruled Out Against CowboysThe Patriots will once again have a patchwork offensive line this weekend when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to town.

Charlie McAvoy Overjoyed With Bruins Extension: 'I Couldn't Be Happier Right Now'Charlie McAvoy will be a member of the Boston Bruins for a long, long time, and the 23-year-old couldn't be happier.

SportsLine Week 6 AFC West Picks: Chargers, Ravens Game To Feature 'Two Legitimate MVP Candidates,' Larry Hartstein SaysLarry Hartstein discusses this week's slate of games in the AFC West.