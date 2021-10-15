BOSTON (CBS) – Boston firefighters were called to a steam plant on Kneeland Street Friday morning for a ruptured steam pipe.

The incident started around 9:45 a.m. according to a tweet from the fire department. There have been no reports of injuries.

Boston Fire also tweeted that all firefighters have been ordered to stay out of the building until the steam leak is isolated.

The gas to the building has been shut off from the outside.

At approximately 9:45 Companies are working at 165 Kneeland St. A ruptured steam pipe in the 9 story steam plant. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/nTTMqg9DEq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 15, 2021

The steam plant is nine stories tall. At least three ladder trucks are working outside of the building.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

There was a fire at the same plant earlier this month on Monday, October 4.

Companies were able to quickly knock down the fire . There were no injuries to report and The Boston Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause of the fire. Companies are making up pic.twitter.com/Z5VmSubtdL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 5, 2021

No one was hurt. There’s no word yet on what caused that fire.