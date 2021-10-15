CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Fire, Boston News

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston firefighters were called to a steam plant on Kneeland Street Friday morning for a ruptured steam pipe.

The incident started around 9:45 a.m. according to a tweet from the fire department. There have been no reports of injuries.

Boston Fire also tweeted that all firefighters have been ordered to stay out of the building until the steam leak is isolated.

The gas to the building has been shut off from the outside.

The steam plant is nine stories tall. At least three ladder trucks are working outside of the building.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

There was a fire at the same plant earlier this month on Monday, October 4.

No one was hurt. There’s no word yet on what caused that fire.

CBSBoston.com Staff