BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is one of the safest states during the COVID pandemic, a new study found.
WalletHub released a ranking of all 50 states on Thursday, with scores based on rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, and the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
New England states were well represented near the top of the list, with Massachusetts ranked No. 2.
Connecticut was No. 1 on the list while Rhode Island was No. 4, Vermont was No. 8, New Hampshire was No. 12, and Maine came in at No. 14.
Ohio, Montana, Wyoming, West Virginia and Idaho were the bottom five states on the list.