BOSTON (CBS) – There’s been a lot of Red Sox excitement in Boston over the past few days and that contagious energy is set to continue as the ALCS begins in less than 24 hours.

“It’s thrilling to watch them, they have a really good group of players,” Lance McNaughton said.

Ace Ticket’s April Martin said they’ve been busy since the Red Sox won the Division Series against the Rays on Monday night. Many fans are looking to attend the October 18th, 19th and 20th ALCS games at Fenway Park.

“Anyone that’s been at the last couple games we had can tell you, it’s electric in there and it’s just catching up and everybody wants to be there, so there’s a lot of interest in going to these three games,” Martin said.

Astros fan Ryan Duran works in Boston but was flying home to Houston for the weekend where he hopes to catch the Red Sox play in game one Friday night.

“I love it that we get a chance to play the Red Sox. It’s going to be a good series,” Duran said. “I might have to drag my two-year-old son to his first MLB game just to go to game one of the series.”

“We’ve already had lots of inquiries about tickets in Houston, mostly for people that are traveling there,” Martin said.

Red Sox officials are reminding fans that ALCS tickets go on sale Friday but online only, no tickets will be sold at Fenway Park.

Polar Park in Worcester, home of the Woo Sox, will be open to fans during the ALCS. The games will be shown on the big screens and admission is free.