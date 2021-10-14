RANDOLPH (CBS) – The last of 24 dogs seized from a Randolph home during a case of alleged animal cruelty is now up for adoption.
Police seized four dogs and 20 puppies from a house on Bossi Ave. in August. The homeowner is facing 24 animal cruelty charges.
All of the animals have found new homes, except one. Benjamin, a 2-year-old pit bull-type dog, is up for adoption through Animal Rescue League of Boston.
“When Benjamin arrived at ARL, staff noted that while extremely friendly, the young dog lacked socialization, focus, and basic manners. He was excitable, jumpy, mouthy, and reactive to walking on a leash,” ARL spokesman Mike DeFina said. “Over the past two months, ARL’s behavioral staff and volunteers have worked extensively with Benjamin, and he has made tremendous strides maintaining focus and working on his manners.”
Once Benjamin is adopted, the Animal Rescue League said it is committed to providing behavioral advice to his new family.
“I’m so happy to see that almost all of the dogs in this case have been adopted and are in homes where they will receive the care and love they need,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said. “Hopefully Benjamin finds his forever home soon and we can a fully happy ending in this case.”
