HAVERHILL (CBS) — A Haverhill man claimed his $1 million Powerball prize this week. Victor Van is the second winner from Massachusetts to secure a piece of the Powerball drawing on October 4 that featured a $699.8 million jackpot.
The other winner from Massachusetts was Seekonk resident Raymond Carey, who claimed his $1 million prize a little over a week ago. Van matched with the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket. He received his prize money on Wednesday.
Van told the Massachusetts State Lottery that he plans to use the money he won on his education and to help his family pay off their mortgage.
He bought the ticket at Bradford Mobil Mart on South Main Street in Haverhill. The Bradford Mobil Mart, along with the Quality Gas & Mart on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk where Carey bought his ticket, will get $10,000 each for selling the tickets.
The winning ticket for the $699.8 million jackpot was sold in California. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, with a Powerball number of 15.
There were three other $1 million-winning tickets sold across the nation in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.