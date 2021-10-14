Patriots-Cowboys What To Watch For: A Battle Between Former Alabama TeammatesThe Patriots have a chance to get back to .500 on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It's no easy task though, not with the red hot Dallas Cowboys coming to town.

Patriots Left Guard Mike Onwenu Expected Back At Practice ThursdayThe Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys.

Alex Cora Will Be Aggressive With Red Sox Pitching Staff To Start ALCS Vs. AstrosBoston manager Alex Cora indicated that he will once again be aggressive with the Red Sox pitching staff, taking an "all hands on deck" approach with the first two games of the ALCS against the Astros.

NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers 'Get To 3-3 By The Bye,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniStill facing injury concerns, the Steelers host a Seahawks team that will be without Russell Wilson in Week 6.

Damien Harris, Shaq Mason Non-Participants In Patriots' PracticeThe Patriots appeared to have caught some good news when both Shaq Mason and Damien Harris were present for the start of practice on Wednesday. Yet as it turns out, neither was capable of participating in the session.