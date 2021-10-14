BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,560 new confirmed COVID cases and 14 additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 775,963. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,427.
There were 107,844 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.03%.
There are 567 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 142 patients currently in intensive care.