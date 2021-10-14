BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has been suspended by the Celtics and will not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Miami Heat on Friday night
Smart’s suspension was for “breaching” a team rule, as first reported by Sham Charania of The Athletic. It was later revealed that Smart missed the team’s flight to Orlando earlier this week, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.READ MORE: Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?
Smart did not want to talk much about his suspension on Thursday.
“It’s between me and the team and it’ll be handled in house,” Smart told reporters.READ MORE: Astros Ace Lance McCullers Will Reportedly Miss ALCS Vs. Red Sox With Strained Forearm
First-year Celtics coach Ime Udoka echoed that sentiment when chatting with reporters, adding that Smart was “remorseful” for his error.
Like most of Boston’s regular starters, Smart did not play in Wednesday night’s preseason loss to the Magic in Orlando. He did play in the team’s first two preseason tilts, averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 assists.MORE NEWS: Patriots-Cowboys What To Watch For: A Battle Between Former Alabama Teammates
Smart will have a lot more responsibility on his plate this season as he takes over as Boston’s starting point guard. Hopefully this is his way of getting his annual behavioral hiccup out of the way early this year.