LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) — There will be something new for visitors to Loon Mountain in New Hampshire this upcoming ski season. The resort is unveiling what it’s calling the most advanced chairlift in North America.
It seats eight people, features heated seats and moves 18 feet per second. That means skiers make it to the unloading platform in just four and a half minutes.READ MORE: Massachusetts Ranked Second-Safest State During COVID Pandemic
A similar lift exists in Montana, but this is the first lift like this to open on the East Coast.READ MORE: Moderna Booster Vaccine Shot Up For Vote At FDA Advisory Panel Meeting Thursday
Loon says the “Kanc 8” will take 3,500 skiers per hour to the top of the mountain.MORE NEWS: I-Team: Correction Officers Union Says Half Of Members Can't Prove Vaccination Before Mandate Deadline
“The Kancamagus 8 chairlift will be a leap into the future of skiing for our guests,” resort president Jay Scambio said in a statement.