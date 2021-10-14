BOSTON (CBS) — A bill being considered on Beacon Hill would step up penalties on jaywalkers in Massachusetts. Rep. Colleen Garry, a Dracut Democrat, is sponsoring a bill that would impose fines of up to $200 for repeat offenses.
Currently, the fine for not using a nearby crosswalk is only a dollar. Garry's bill would fine jaywalkers $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second, and $100 for subsequent offenses. All those fines would double if the jaywalker is using their phone or wearing headphones/earbuds.
A hearing on the bill was held Wednesday before the Transportation Committee. According to The State House News Service, some transportation advocates are strongly against the bill.
WalkBoston Deputy Director Brendan Kearney said the proposal "does not increase safety" and is "just not realistic."