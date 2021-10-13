Taking A Moment To Recall The Craziness Of Last Red Sox-Astros ALCS MeetingLet's hope this year's series can even be half as crazy.

Ivan Fears Addresses Patriots' Fumbling Problems: 'That's Our Reputation Right Now'"That's our reputation right now. That's not a secret now, let's be honest. It would be crazy for anybody to think anything other than that."

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week After Four-Field Goal Performance In HoustonNick Folk continues to be among the steadiest and most reliable contributors to the Patriots. He's now got another accolade to show for it.

Julian Edelman Speaks On Jon Gruden: 'It's Just Not Acceptable'In the case of Jon Gruden and his racist, sexist, and homophobic comments that led to his resignation as head coach of the Raiders this week, Julian Edelman understood why such a move was necessary.

Tom Brady Isn't Planning On Missing Thursday Night's Game Due To Thumb InjuryFrom 2001 through 2007, Tom Brady missed zero games due to injury. From 2009 through the start of 2021, Tom Brady likewise missed zero games due to injury. He's not about to change that now that he's got a damaged thumb.