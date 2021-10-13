(MARE) – Kyleigh is an insightful girl of Caucasian and Hispanic descent. She is very creative and loves arts and crafts. Kyleigh enjoys reading, watching movies, and being outdoors. She loves animals, especially dogs. Kyleigh is known to be very imaginative in her play. Kyleigh is a very smart girl and is a strong ad-vocate for herself. She does very well academically and enjoys going to school. Her teachers have said she has great relationships with her peers and the school staff!

Kyleigh is legally freed for adoption and has expressed wanting to remain in the Massachusetts area. She has also expressed a desire to be placed in a home with animals, especially a dog. Her social work-er is open to exploring all interested families, but if a single parent were to be interested, it would be best if Kyleigh was the only child in the home. Any family interested in becoming a visiting resource for Kyleigh would also be considered.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.