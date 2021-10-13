BOSTON (CBS) — From 2001 through 2007, Tom Brady missed zero games due to injury. From 2009 through the start of 2021, Tom Brady likewise missed zero games due to injury.

He’s not about to change that now that he’s got a damaged thumb.

Brady suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand during Sunday’s game, which was also one of the best games of his career. With the Bucs playing on Thursday night this week, their practice injury reports have been mostly theoretical. On those reports, Brady has been listed as a limited participant with the thumb injury.

It’s clearly an issue … but Brady doesn’t appear to have any room in his life to believe he might actually miss the game Thursday night in Philadelphia.

“I think it’s … there’s nothing, no serious injury at all. It’s more of discomfort but I think that should be fine in the next day or two,” Brady said Tuesday. “I think it’s just a little bit sore, but I’d expect it to be. But I think I should be fine for Thursday. This is just, you play a game and you get hit and you deal with different bumps and bruises over the course of the year. It’s just this bump and bruise just happens to be on my hand. Like I said, I’m just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart. It’s only been less than 48 hours since it happened, so it’s not like it’s had five or six days to do it’s thing. But, again, I feel confident that I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do.”

On Instagram, Brady was a bit more definitive. Brady shared a photo of him smiling after Sunday’s game, adding the caption, “When you get to play football again on Thursday.”

Doesn’t look like Tom Brady is planning to miss a game due to injury (non-catastrophic knee category) for the first time of his career this week. pic.twitter.com/7MWbUbcaCA — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) October 13, 2021

The 44-year-old Brady has only missed time due to injury in 2008, when he suffered a torn ACL in the first quarter in Week 1.

Through five weeks, Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (1,767) and he ranks second with 15 touchdowns, one behind Patrick Mahomes. Brady’s also thrown just two interceptions on the year.