REVERE (CBS) – A tanker truck rolled over and crashed in Revere early Wednesday morning, spilling about 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel. The issues are expected to last through the evening commute, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The truck was hauling about 10,000 gallons of fuel when it crashed around 4:30 a.m. at the Brown Circle rotary in front of the Sunoco gas station there. All but 2,500 gallons spilled out, according to the fire department. Firefighters laid a blanket of foam to prevent the fumes from igniting or exploding.

Both sides of Route 60 were immediately shut down for about two hours. The eastbound side is now open through the rotary, but the westbound side is closed from Revere Street to Patriot Parkway. Route 107 south is closed at Ballard Street.

WATCH: crews just used a crane to turn a tanker truck upright after it rolled over at Brown Circle in #Revere this morning spilling almost 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel. @wbz pic.twitter.com/ZJC5BpwRAr — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) October 13, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible because the fuel clean up and repairs to the pavement are expected to take most of the day.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said some of the diesel spilled into the storm drains and out into the Saugus River. The Coast Guard and Department of Environmental Protection are trying to contain the spill.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash. The truck driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital to be treated for head injuries.

Revere police said the driver is not facing charges at this point in the investigation.