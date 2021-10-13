NFL Week 6 AFC North Preview: Steelers 'Get To 3-3 By The Bye,' Says CBS Pittsburgh's Bob PompeaniStill facing injury concerns, the Steelers host a Seahawks team that will be without Russell Wilson in Week 6.

Damien Harris, Shaq Mason Non-Participants In Patriots' PracticeThe Patriots appeared to have caught some good news when both Shaq Mason and Damien Harris were present for the start of practice on Wednesday. Yet as it turns out, neither was capable of participating in the session.

Hurley's Picks: In Exposing Jon Gruden, You Have To Wonder Whom The NFL Is ShieldingThe NFL outed Jon Gruden. That's fine. But with 600,000 more emails, you have to wonder which people the league is shielding.

Taking A Moment To Recall The Craziness Of Last Red Sox-Astros ALCS MeetingLet's hope this year's series can even be half as crazy.

Ivan Fears Addresses Patriots' Fumbling Problems: 'That's Our Reputation Right Now'"That's our reputation right now. That's not a secret now, let's be honest. It would be crazy for anybody to think anything other than that."