WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – Boston firefighters worked for several hours to free a dog that was trapped in a drainpipe at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.
It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.
Companies are at Millennium Park in W. Roxbury working to free a dog trapped in a drain pipe. They are using a camera to locate the position of the dog. pic.twitter.com/2HGgOqgtca
Firefighters used a camera to determine where the dog was located.
Crews eventually located the dog and freed it around 4 p.m.
The dog appeared to be healthy when it was freed.