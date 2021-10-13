CBSN BostonWatch Now
WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – Boston firefighters worked for several hours to free a dog that was trapped in a drainpipe at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Firefighters used a camera to determine where the dog was located.

Firefighters in a trench near where a dog was stuck in a drainpipe. (WBZ-TV)

Crews eventually located the dog and freed it around 4 p.m.

The dog appeared to be healthy when it was freed.

