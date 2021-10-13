Damien Harris, Shaq Mason Non-Participants In Patriots' PracticeThe Patriots appeared to have caught some good news when both Shaq Mason and Damien Harris were present for the start of practice on Wednesday. Yet as it turns out, neither was capable of participating in the session.

Hurley's Picks: In Exposing Jon Gruden, You Have To Wonder Whom The NFL Is ShieldingThe NFL outed Jon Gruden. That's fine. But with 600,000 more emails, you have to wonder which people the league is shielding.

Taking A Moment To Recall The Craziness Of Last Red Sox-Astros ALCS MeetingLet's hope this year's series can even be half as crazy.

Ivan Fears Addresses Patriots' Fumbling Problems: 'That's Our Reputation Right Now'"That's our reputation right now. That's not a secret now, let's be honest. It would be crazy for anybody to think anything other than that."

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week After Four-Field Goal Performance In HoustonNick Folk continues to be among the steadiest and most reliable contributors to the Patriots. He's now got another accolade to show for it.