BOSTON (CBS) – The state has announced two more COVID-19 booster locations – one in Springfield and one in Lowell.
This week, eligible residents will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster at Springfield Booster Clinic at 1 Federal St., Springfield, and the Lowell Booster Clinic at 40 Old Ferry Road, Lowell. Both clinics will have the capacity to administer 300 shots per day, with the potential to increase to 1,000 shots per day if demand requires.
Currently, the CDC recommends people older than 65, people with certain underlying medical conditions and people who work in institutional settings get the booster.
Boosters are available at 460 locations in Massachusetts, including 450 pharmacies. Boosters are free. Appointments can be scheduled on http://www.vaxfinder.ma.gov and walk-ins will also be accepted.