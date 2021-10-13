BOSTON (CBS) – Michelle Wu holds a sizeable lead over Annissa Essaibi George in the Boston mayoral race ahead of the first debate between the two city councilors, a new poll finds.
Wu and Essaibi George are set to debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. from the WBZ-TV studios.
A WBUR poll released on Wednesday found that Wu leads Essaibi George by 32 points with three weeks to go before the election.
The poll, which surveyed 500 likely voters, has Wu leading 57%-25%. There is a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points. Nineteen percent of people surveyed said they are still making up their minds.
When it comes to favorability, the WBUR poll gave Wu the edge by a margin of 61% to 37%.
Wu drew more than 10,000 votes than Essaibi George in the preliminary, topped the at-large council ticket the last two times she ran, and is perceived as the frontrunner. According to WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, that gives Essaibi George every incentive to be on the offense Wednesday night.
Tune into the debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV and CBSN Boston.