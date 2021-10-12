WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The new gym at a South Shore middle school could soon be named in honor of fallen police Sgt. Michael Chesna.
Weymouth’s mayor asked the Memorial Committee to name the gymnasium at the Chapman Middle School after Chesna.
A plaque honoring Chesna would be put in place inside the gym.
Chesna was shot and killed in the line of duty in July 2018.
The Memorial Committee is scheduled to consider the request on Thursday. The School Building Committee, which is overseeing construction of the new school, will discuss the request later this month.