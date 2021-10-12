BOSTON (CBS) — Steve Belichick has many goals in life. Becoming a meme on Sunday Night Football likely wasn’t one of them.

Nevertheless, the unofficial defensive coordinator of the Patriots and the son of Bill Belichick became a viral sensation for his … interesting faces during the Patriots’ game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 4.

Since then, the meme-age has certainly died down. But the 34-year-old coach spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since his rise to internet fame, and he of course had to be asked if he had caught wind of the movement.

“Uh, yeah, I heard about that,” a stoic Steve Belichick said Tuesday. “I saw some of that stuff. I mean, nothing I could do about that.”

Belichick sounded a whole lot like his father when trying to put the situation into perspective.

“I don’t know. It is what it is,” he said. “But, yeah, I mean, I don’t know. There were some good ones out there. But I heard about it.”

Belichick said that he was informed of the phenomenon by former Patriots safety Patrick Chung.

“The first person I saw after the game was Chung, and he let me know about it. So, he thought it was funny,” Belichick said. “But yeah, it was an eventful afternoon for the family, so there was a lot going on in my head outside of football. But he understood that, so he kept it lighthearted.”