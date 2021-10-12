PLAISTOW, NH (CBS) – A school bus with students on board crashed into the woods in Plaistow, New Hampshire Tuesday.
Video from SkyEye shows the bus in a heavily wooded area near Greenough Road.READ MORE: More Than 1,000 Boston City Employees Face Unpaid Leave Over Vaccine Mandate
Police said it appears the bus driver had a medical emergency.READ MORE: Keller @ Large: What To Expect In Boston Mayoral Debate On WBZ-TV
The six children who were on the bus were able to exit on their own. One student said they had a minor leg injury, but did not need to go to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Alexander Hamilton Letter Stolen From Massachusetts Archives More Than 70 Years Ago Has Been Returned
The students were taken home in a different bus.