By CBSBoston.com Staff
PLAISTOW, NH

PLAISTOW, NH (CBS) – A school bus with students on board crashed into the woods in Plaistow, New Hampshire Tuesday.

Video from SkyEye shows the bus in a heavily wooded area near Greenough Road.

Police said it appears the bus driver had a medical emergency.

The six children who were on the bus were able to exit on their own. One student said they had a minor leg injury, but did not need to go to the hospital.

The students were taken home in a different bus.

