BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to go see some ALCS action at Fenway Park, be on your computer at noon on October 15. That’s when the Red Sox will make tickets available for the American League Championship Series games that will take place in Boston.
While the opponent has yet to be determined — with either the Chicago White Sox or Houston Astros battling the Red Sox for a spot in the World Series — the dates of the games at Fenway Park are already known. Those will happen on October 18, 19, and 20, with Games 3, 4 and 5 taking place in Boston.READ MORE: Bound For The ALCS, Red Sox' Run Bordering On The Unbelievable
There will be no waiting outside the ticket window on Jersey Street, as tickets for those playoff games go on sale Friday, October 15, at noon on redsox.com/postseason.READ MORE: Who Do You Want Red Sox To Play In ALCS: White Sox Or Astros?
All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App.MORE NEWS: Alex Cora Couldn't Contain His Emotions After Red Sox Clinched ALDS
Boston advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2018 with an exhilarating ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays in four games. The Red Sox won both games at Fenway Park in that series, as well as their Wild Card clash with the New York Yankees last week.