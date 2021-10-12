BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,466 new confirmed COVID cases and 36 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday, after no reports over the weekend and Columbus Day.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 772,932. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,394.
There were 238,997 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.88%.
There are 541 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 144 patients currently in intensive care.