Man Builds Rotating House For His WifeA man built a rotating house for his wife in Bosnia! She kept changing her mind about which view she wanted, so he made a house that spins.

27 minutes ago

Lakeville Firefighters Seek Good Samaritan Who Comforted Girl After Serious CrashThe Lakeville Fire Department is hoping to track down a Good Samaritan who helped comfort a young girl following a serious crash. Katie Johnston reports.

36 minutes ago

ALCS-Bound Red Sox Proving Doubters To Be 'A Bunch Of Bozos'The Red Sox proved people wrong all year, and with a ticket punched to the ALCS after eliminating the Rays, they continue to do it. CBS Boston's Michael Hurley explains how they continue to succeed in this most surprising season.

1 hour ago

Northern Lights Seen In New EnglandWhile many of us were sleeping, there was a colorful display overnight in the sky.

2 hours ago

