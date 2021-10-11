BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. But before they can get rolling in the next round of the playoffs, they’ll have to wait.
With Tuesday’s Game 4 between the White Sox and Astros getting postponed, the Red Sox won’t know their ALCS opponent until Tuesday or Wednesday.
What the Red Sox do know is that they’ll be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. They’ll wait to find out if they’re heading to Chicago or Houston for that series.
The Red Sox went 3-4 vs. the White Sox this season, and 2-5 vs. the Astros.
The location is not yet known, but the schedule is. Here’s when the ALCS will be played.
Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Chicago or Houston
Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Chicago or Houston
Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park
Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park
Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Chicago or Houston
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Chicago or Houston