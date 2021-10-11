BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox were hardly expected to reach the postseason this year. Now, they’re moving on to the American League Championship Series.

Boston won its third consecutive game on Monday night, earning a 6-5 victory to eliminate the Rays in four games in the best-of-five series. Once again, the Red Sox won in walk-off fashion.

Christian Vazquez — the Game 3 hero — led off the bottom of the ninth with a single past a diving Yandy Diaz at third. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Christian Arroyo, and a soft grounder by pinch hitter Travis Shaw led to a throwing error by Diaz, setting up a two-on, one-out situation for Kiké Hernández.

Facing J.P. Feyereisen, Hernández sent a fly ball into left field, that was deep enough to allow pinch runner Danny Santana to tag and score the game-winning run.

With that result, the season for the 100-win, AL East-champion Rays is over, and the Red Sox are on to the ALCS to face the winner of the other ALDS between the White Sox and Astros.

The Boston bats broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning with a five-run outburst against reliever Shane McClanahan.

Christian Vazquez — fresh off his walk-off home run in Game 3 — led off the third inning with a single, and Kyle Schwarber walked two batters later. Kiké Hernández then flew out, but Rafael Devers launched a three-run home run to straightaway center field.

Xander Bogaerts then singled, followed by an RBI double by Alex Verdugo and an RBI single from J.D. Martinez, both of which clanked off the Green Monster.

Eduardo Rodriguez bounced back from a bad Game 1 start, allowing two runs over five-plus innings while striking out six batters, allowing just two hits, and walking nobody. He was relieved in the top of the sixth, after allowing a bloop double to Kevin Kiermaier to start the frame. Tanner Houck retired the first batter he faced in relief, but then surrendered a 418-foot home run to Wander Franco, cutting Boston’s lead to 5-3.

The Rays cut it to 5-4 quickly in the eighth, with back-to-back doubles from Mike Zunino and Kiermaier off Ryan Brasier. Brasier then pitched to Randy Arozarena, who singled home the game-tying run. Arozarena then took second base when Renfroe fruitlessly threw home to try to nab Kiermaier at the plate. Garrett Whitlock entered to relieve Brasier and pitched out of the inning without further damage.

Verdugo reached base on an error by Franco in the eighth inning, but he was gunned down by Kiermaier while trying to take third after tagging up on a fly ball to deep right-center field. The Red Sox challenged the call, as Verdugo appeared to have beaten the tag at third base, but MLB headquarters upheld the call.

Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for Friday. As the Wild Card team, the Red Sox will open the ALCS on the road.