RANDOLPH (CBS) — The body of an elderly woman who was reported missing by Randolph Police over the weekend was found on Monday.
86-year-old Marie Laure Depestre was discovered around 1 p.m. by police in Randolph off Mazzeo Drive, which is about two miles away from her home.
Officials say she had memory loss. The Norfolk District Attorney’s office said that an autopsy will be done to confirm the cause of death.
“Although there were no obvious signs of foul play, the Medical Examiner has accepted the case for autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of Ms. Depestre’s death,” said the Norfolk DA’s office.
Officials had said on Sunday that she wandered away from her home.