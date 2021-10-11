BOSTON (CBS) — Danica Patrick is used doing her racing behind a wheel, hitting nearly 200 MPH on the speedometer. On Monday, she used her legs — and went a lot slower — to complete the 125th running of the Boston Marathon.

After retiring from her 14-year career in both NASCAR and IndyCar racing, running the Boston Marathon was the only thing on Patrick’s bucket list. She can now cross that off, after completing Monday’s race with an impressive time of 4:01:21 — not bad for her first marathon ever.

“Check. Done. That is it, so thank you Boston,” Patrick told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton after she crossed the finish line. “The only thing on the bucket list was to do a marathon because I like tough things.”

Fittingly, Patrick wore the No. 500 bib for Monday’s race. She ran with her sister, Brooke Selman, as captains of “Team Speed Of Light,” representing former Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light and his foundation, the Light Foundation.

“It was a personal goal and we did it for something good,” said Selman.

“We Patrick’s do hard things. She gave birth without any drugs, I drove 200 MPH,” said Patrick. “That’s how we’re built.”

Patrick said she used her upper body a lot during her car racing days, so Monday’s experience was a complete flip-flop. But she said she felt really good after the race, and there was one particular aspect of the crowd that really made it fun.

“The best part were the signs,” she said. “All the signs were funny, like ‘Run like you have diarrhea.'”

Patrick enjoyed herself on Monday, but would not commit to running Boston again. Which is fair, considering that is not a decision you want to make immediately after running 26.2 miles.

“I think we’ll ask ourselves Tuesday,” said Selman. “But it was an honor.”