Watch Bill Belichick's Postgame Speech After Patriots' Win Over Texans: 'Needed 60 Good Minutes Of Football, And We Got 30'Bill Belichick was a bit happier in the locker room after the game than he was at halftime.

Former Patriots Fullback James Develin Completes First Boston MarathonAs a fullback for the New England Patriots, James Develin used to plow through people when he ran. On Monday, his running style was a little different.

Who's Pitching For Red Sox And Rays In Game 4 At Fenway?Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays was an incredible spectacle. It was also a bit taxing.

Some Wins Can Feel Like Losses And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe Patriots won. Barely. Against one of the worst teams in the NFL. Other than that, it was a good Sunday.

Diana Kipyogei Of Kenya Wins Boston Marathon Women's RaceDiana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late in Monday's 125th Boston Marathon and crossed the finish line with a comfortable victory.