BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon is scheduled to return to Patriots’ Day next year. The 126th Boston Marathon is only 189 days away, on April 18, 2022.
It will be the first race held on the traditional Patriots’ Day date since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic. It had been 910 days since the last in-person race.
More than 15,000 runners participated in the historic October Boston Marathon on Monday. This year’s Boston Marathon was the first in race history held outside of April.
Registration for the 2022 Boston Marathon will take place over five days, November 8–November 12, 2021.