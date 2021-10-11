Who's Pitching For Red Sox And Rays In Game 4 At Fenway?Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays was an incredible spectacle. It was also a bit taxing.

Some Wins Can Feel Like Losses And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsThe Patriots won. Barely. Against one of the worst teams in the NFL. Other than that, it was a good Sunday.

Diana Kipyogei Of Kenya Wins Boston Marathon Women's RaceDiana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late in Monday's 125th Boston Marathon and crossed the finish line with a convincing victory.

Benson Kipruto Of Kenya Wins Boston Marathon Men's RaceBenson Kipruto of Kenya won the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, thanks to a timely surge around the 22-mile mark.

Manuela Schar Wins Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair Race For Third TimeManuela Schar took an early lead and never let up in the 125th Boston Marathon, defending her 2019 title and winning Boston for a third time on Monday.