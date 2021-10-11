BOSTON (CBS) – Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan remains on track in her quest to run six World Marathon Majors in 42 days after crossing the Boston Marathon finish line Monday.
Flanagan, who retired from professional running in 2019, set the lofty goal after saying "I have fallen back in love" with the sport.
She finished the Boston Marathon in a time of 2:40:34 just one day after completing the Chicago Marathon in a time of 2:46:39.
The Marblehead native has already completed marathons in Berlin and London in the last several weeks.
That leaves here with a virtual Tokyo marathon set for October 17, and the New York City Marathon on November 7, which would complete the feat.
Flanagan is a four-time Boston Marathon elite runner. In 2017, she became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon since 1977.